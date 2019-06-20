Stray bullet kills girl, 6, in shooting outside Ciudad Juárez kindergarten

Violeta Castorena would have graduated from kindergarten on Tuesday but a stray bullet cut her life short during an attack in Chihuahua.

The six-year-old girl and her parents were on their way to her last day in kindergarten at the Luis Donaldo Colosio school in Ciudad Juárez when armed civilians traveling in a truck opened fire on their target, a man who was also walking his daughter to school.

His daughter made it safely inside the building but the bullets found their target, reaching him and the innocent Violeta as well. The man was killed instantly, but the young victim lived long enough to be taken to hospital, where she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

No arrests have been reported by Juárez police.

The Network for the Rights of Children in Mexico reported in April that children and teenagers are increasingly becoming targets and victims of acts of violence. They were victims in 767 homicides in 2015. Last year the figure was 1,238.

Source: Infobae (sp)