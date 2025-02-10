Monday, February 10, 2025
Anti-crime sweep shutters over 300 barbershops in México state

MND Staff
México state authorities close a barbershop in an anti-crime raid
Authorities maintain that many of the businesses closed in México state were linked to organized crime. (X)

Hundreds of barbers and beauty salon workers from México state took to the streets of Mexico City on Monday to protest against what they call abuses committed during Operation Atarraya, a large-scale anti-crime raid carried out Friday.

The demonstrators, who marched from the Monument to the Revolution to the National Palace, are demanding justice and the reopening of over 300 barbershops and beauty salons shut down by authorities.

Protesters allege that agents from the prosecutor’s office of México state (FGJEM) planted drugs in their establishments to justify the closures.

Executed on Feb. 7, Operación Atarraya (atarraya means a cast net) was aimed at dismantling criminal networks that allegedly used barbershops and beauty salons as fronts for drug trafficking, extortion and other illicit activities.

According to the FGJEM, more than 2,200 federal and state security agents raided 404 establishments across 20 municipalities, closing 312 of them. The municipalities included Ecatepec (population 1.6 million), Nezahualcóyotl (1.1 million) and Naucalpan (834,000).

Officials claim the operation was based on intelligence, citizen complaints and field investigations, with 84 court-approved search warrants executed.

Hundreds of beauty salon workers marched in Mexico City on Monday to demand that authorities let them reopen their businesses.
Hundreds of beauty salon workers marched in Mexico City on Monday to demand that authorities let them reopen their businesses. (Moisés Pablo/Cuartoscuro)

However, controversy erupted when videos surfaced on social media appearing to show agents planting illicit substances in some of the targeted businesses.

These allegations fueled public outrage, leading barbers in Ecatepec to block the Morelos Highway in protest Monday. While that blockade was lifted mid-morning, traffic congestion persisted for hours.

Authorities maintain that many of the closed businesses were linked to organized crime.

Citing a constant flow of complaints from residents and community organizations, officials said they have evidence indicating that a significant percentage of barbershops in high-crime areas were used for illegal activities, including extortion and the sale of drugs and alcohol, even to minors.

Reports, officials said, suggest that some establishments served as meeting points for criminal cells and were connected to violent incidents, including homicides. 

In response to mounting accusations, FGJEM announced an internal investigation into possible misconduct by its agents. Officials have acknowledged the existence of at least three cases where irregularities were detected and have urged citizens to report any abuses to (800) 702-8770 or [email protected].

Operation Atarraya dates back to December, when 186 bars and beer joints in 27 México state municipalities were shut down by federal and state authorities. 

The operation aims to intervene in establishments used by criminal groups for the promotion, consumption or trafficking of illicit substances, as well as for activities related to the commission of other criminal acts.

With reports from N+, El Universal, El Financiero and Animal Político

A crowd of migrants with backpacks wait in front of a wall reading "INM Secretaría de Gobernación," representing the reason why Mexico had to increase the INM budget

Immigration agency sees nearly 500% budget increase in preparation for Trump deportees

MND Staff - 0
The government's immigration institute has had its budget quintupled as it prepares for a wave of deportees from the U.S.
A memorial at the site of the fatal bus crash in Campeche.

Bus accident in Campeche kills 41

MND Staff - 0
Officials from the neighboring state of Tabasco said recovery work is continuing, including efforts to identify those killed in the crash.
Mexican exports to the US

Mexico captured 15.5% of US import market in 2024

MND Staff - 0
Mexico's exports to the United States were worth US $505.85 billion last year, a 6.4% increase compared to 2023.

