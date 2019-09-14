Apple’s first flagship LatAm store opens this month in Polanco

The multinational technology company Apple will open its first Latin American flagship store in Mexico later this month, its second store in the country.

Apple Insider reported that the store will be located in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City, and will open on September 27.

“Flagship” Apple stores are freestanding structures that are not connected to shopping centers. Apple opened its first Mexico store in Centro Santa Fe in 2016.

Outside Mexico, there are only two other Apple stores in Latin America, both in Brazil. The United States is the only other country in the Western Hemisphere to be home to a flagship store, although Apple has plans to open such stores in Brazil and Canada.

The Polanco store has already been added to the list of Apple stores on the company’s website, which says the new outlet will be located at Av. Ejército Nacional #843-B in the Antara Fashion Hall, a luxury Polanco mall. The store will be a free-standing, one-story structure near Antara’s entrance.

Apple had originally planned to take over a vacated Crate & Barrel store in Antara and inaugurate their flagship store in early 2019. But the plans were delayed after the Crate & Barrel was demolished, and Apple decided to build a new structure in the same location.

