Heat wave to hit most of Mexico this week

More heat waves are on the way in April according to Mexico’s National Meteorological Service (SMN).

As the month of March came to an end on Monday, temperatures were expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, with the rest of the country preparing for a hot week ahead.

The SMN forecasts temperatures to hover around 40 degrees Celsius (104 F) across broad swaths of the country this week, specifically in the northern and western Pacific states, as well as parts of central and eastern Mexico.

Here are this week’s high temperatures by state:

Maximum temperatures of 40 to 45 C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Sinaloa, northwest Durango, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Morelos, north and southwest Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco and Campeche.

Maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 C: Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Guanajuato, southwest México state, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 35 C: Baja California Sur, Aguascalientes and Mexico City.

The SMN recommends the public avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and wear light-colored clothing and long sleeves. Regular hydration is also recommended as is special attention for the chronically ill, children and senior citizens.

Strong winds (30-40 km/hour) are also forecast for the northern states of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango, with gusts reaching 60-80 km/hour.

The windy conditions are expected to stir up coastal waters along the Baja California peninsula and south to Colima and Jalisco, with waves reaching up to four meters high.

Rain is not in the forecast for most of the country, though scattered storms are expected in southeastern and eastern Mexico as a low-pressure system commingled with humid air drifting inland from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

Oaxaca and Chiapas could see heavy rain (25-50 mm), the SMN said, while intermittent rain storms could drop up to 25 mm on Puebla, Veracruz, Hidalgo, Campeche and Quintana Roo, which could also experience electrical storms and hail.

The SMN warned residents of Oaxaca and Chiapas to pay heed to warnings issued by local public safety officials, reminding that heavy rains could cause mudslides and flash flooding.

