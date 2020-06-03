Armed attacks kill 10 in two Guanajuato municipalities

Ten people were murdered in two armed attacks in the municipalities of Celaya and San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato, on Tuesday.

Among the victims were three women who were working in a restaurant that was attacked.

The first incident occurred at around 4:00 a.m. when several individuals carrying high-caliber rifles entered a highway food stall in San Luis de la Paz and opened fire on those eating and working in the establishment. They killed three male diners and three female employees.

The second attack occurred around 4:00 p.m. when armed men shot up and allegedly detonated grenades in an auto repair shop on the Celaya-Cortazar highway. Police responded to a 911 call about the incident, which left four people dead and the business in flames.

The Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced that its specialized homicide unit is investigating the incidents.

“Criminal experts processed the scene and gathered evidence in the [highway restaurant] …, among them ballistics that were preserved for analysis. The corresponding forensic studies are being carried out on the bodies … to determine their legal identities,” the FGE said in a statement.

Source: El Universal (sp)