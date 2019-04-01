Armed civilians kidnap, detain 11 Puebla cops for 24 hours

Eleven state police officers were kidnapped and held for 24 hours last weekend in Juan Galindo, Puebla, after they were ambushed by armed civilians.

The officers were patrolling in the town of Necaxa when they were surprised by their attackers, who surrounded and trapped them with their vehicles.

The police were removed from their vehicles and forced at gunpoint to kneel on the road before their attackers took them away.

They were were released yesterday near the Mexico City-Tuxpan highway. They had been beaten and their firearms and patrol cars taken.

Necaxa is located in the northern sierra of Puebla, and is part of an eco-tourism corridor that includes Tenango, in the municipality of Huachinango, and the magical town of Xicotepec de Juárez, in Xicotepec.

Also in the region are a hydroelectric power plant and fuel pipelines and the highway where the police officers were found is used daily by Pemex workers and contractors.

The highway and the infrastructure in the area are a target for criminal organizations, who prey on workers for express kidnappings and extortion.

Source: Reforma (sp)