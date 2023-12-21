Arsenal of explosives and weapons seized in Jalisco

Members of the Mexican Army and Attorney General’s Office (FGR) have seized an arsenal of weapons and explosives in Jalisco in one of the largest arms seizures in recent months.

The seizure was made on Dec. 18 at a property in the Cuitzeo neighborhood of Poncitlán, on the shores of Lake Chapala. The military was first alerted to the property after seeing an individual near the building fleeing at the sight of soldiers conducting a surveillance mission. Various weapons were visible on the floor inside.

After obtaining a warrant, authorities raided the building and found 34 firearms, 417 magazines for different weapons, 53,852 ammunition cartridges, 40 grenades and 45 improvised explosive devices, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry (Sedena).

A statement by the FGR counts only 30 improvised explosive devices, but adds that two grenade launchers, 28 helmets and 10 bullet-proof vests were also found. The weapons were handed over to the federal prosecutor’s office to continue the investigation.

It is not clear whether anyone was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Authorities have not indicated which criminal group the arsenal belonged to, although the area is known to be controlled by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The ongoing drug war in Mexico has spurred a huge illegal arms build-up in the region, which has also been revealed in previous seizures. In October, FGR agents seized 104 firearms on two farms in Zapopan and San Pedro Tlaquepaque, and more than 100 explosive devices were seized in Mazamitla in March.

With reports from La Opinión and Latinus