Wednesday, October 16, 2024
HomeNews
NewsNorth-Central Pacific Coast

Authorities detain 46, retrieve over 300 firearms during violent September in Sinaloa

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Security operations in Culiacán due to Sinaloa Cartel infighting
Officials are calling on locals to anonymously report suspicious and criminal activities to help support their investigations. (José Betanzos/Cuartoscuro)

In the 35 days of cartel violence that has befallen Sinaloa, state officials announced that they have detained a total of 46 suspects and retrieved more than 300 firearms. 

There has been public uproar over the weeks of sustained violence in the region, sparked by a feud between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel, whose stronghold and home base is the northwestern Mexican state. 

A convoy of military vehicles with armed soldiers perched on top drives down a highway in Sinaloa
More than 125 people have been reported dead in Sinaloa since a resurgence of cartel infighting in late August. (José Betanzos/Cuartoscuro) 

In the same period, police also confiscated 1,709 gun magazines, 95,859 unused cartridges, 55 grenades and 153 vehicles, 35 of which had improvised bulletproof armor, authorities said.

Officials are calling on locals to anonymously report suspicious and criminal activities to help support their investigations. 

According to the newspaper El País, more than 125 people have been reported dead since the cartel infighting started to escalate in late August. On Sept. 29, 300 people joined protests in Sinaloa’s capital of Culiacán to draw attention to the violence, carrying placards and calling out chants for peace. 

Cartel members clone police vehicles 

Sinaloa’s Public Security Minister Gerardo Mérida Sánchez said that during a recent police operation, authorities seized several clonedreplicas of police and emergency vehicles, including eight police motorbikes, two police cars and an ambulance. 

At a press conference on Monday, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya said that following a spate of robberies, authorities planned an operation to prevent future instances of crime affecting local businesses. 

The National Guard has been tasked with patrolling streets and central areas to identify high-risk areas for crime and carry out preventative measures.  

“We aim to act not reactively, but rather prevent crime at its source. With the presence of the [National] Guard, the operation we are designing is focused on deterring and preventing crime,” Rocha said. 

On Oct. 12, alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader Óscar Melchor, known by the alias "El 18," was apprehended in Saltillo
On Oct. 12, alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader Óscar Melchor, known by the alias “El 18,” was apprehended in Saltillo. (FGEQuintana Roo/X)

Cartel leader ‘El 18’ arrested in Coahuila

On Oct. 12, alleged Sinaloa Cartel leader Óscar Melchor, known by the alias “El 18,” was apprehended in Saltillo, the capital of the northeastern state of Coahuila. El 18 faces multiple criminal charges related to his role within the notorious drug trafficking organization.

Law enforcement agents from Quintana Roo, Sinaloa and Coahuila collaborated in his arrest after which he was transported via plane to Quintana Roo, where he will face trial for crimes committed in that state.

Melchor had previously been detained, alongside four others, in 2021 for possession of cannabis and his role in a homicide that took place in Alfredo V. Bonfil, a suburb of Cancún. According to the news agency Infobae, the reasons for his release following his previous arrest are unknown.  

With reports from El Universal, El País, El Economista, Informador and Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Clara Brugada behind a podium at Bloomberg CityLab 2024 in Mexico City, in the middle of a speech.

‘It’s time for women,’ CDMX Mayor Clara Brugada tells Bloomberg summit

MND Staff - 0
Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada told the audience at Bloomberg CityLab on Tuesday that her government plans to prioritize gender equality.
IMF headquarters closeup photo with logo of the IMF in the center of the picture

IMF reduces Mexico’s growth forecast for 2024 and 2025

MND Staff - 1
The IMF's GDP growth forecasts are just the latest in a recent trend of pessimistic growth predictions for Mexico by major financial institutions  
Young woman on a crowded street wearing a white, knitted winter hat with a pom pom and a white scarf and looking downward.

Cold fronts cool down central Mexico; wet weather continues in Yucatán

MND Staff - 0
The Yucatán and Mexico's southern coastal states will see heavy rainfall this week, while freezing temps are heading for northern and central Mexico.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC