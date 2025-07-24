Friday, July 25, 2025
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

Authorities bust extortion ring controlling farming, construction and even package delivery

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
bricks in a warehouse
The suspects hoarded goods such as building materials and forced their victims to buy them at exorbitant prices. (X)

Federal and México state authorities have seized 52 properties and arrested eight people in a sweeping operation targeting an extortion network allegedly linked to the La Familia Michoacana cartel, officials said Tuesday.

Dubbed “Operation Liberation” — “Operación Liberación” in Spanish — the coordinated raid spanned 14 municipalities in the state, including Valle de Bravo, Malinalco, Ixtapan de la Sal and Texcaltitlán.

councilwoman with arrest information
Among those arrested in Tuesday’s sweep was an Ixtapan de la Sal councilwoman, identified as Yareli “N,” detained “in compliance with an apprehension order, for the probable participation in the crime of express kidnapping for the purposes of extortion.” (México state government)

Federal and state forces deployed 2,866 personnel and 698 vehicles while executing simultaneous searches of businesses used for hoarding and selling construction materials, meat, animals and other goods at vastly inflated prices.

La Familia Michoacana, sometimes called La Nueva Familia Michoacana, is one of six cartels the United States government designated as a foreign terrorist organization (FTO) in February.

Mexican Security Minister Omar García Harfuch — who survived a 2020 assassination attempt reportedly orchestrated by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel when he served as police chief of Mexico City — said the crackdown was urgently needed “to protect the local economy and the peace of mind of thousands of families.”

In a press release from the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection, García Harfuch added that it was essential “to halt these practices that sought to control economic sectors, from food supplies to construction materials … [to] dismantle their operations, seize assets linked to crime and regain control of the territory for the benefit of the public.”

Among those arrested was Yareli “N,” a councilwoman from Ixtapan de la Sal, about 60 kilometers south from Toluca, the state’s capital, and leaders of the cartel’s management structure.

The perpetrators allegedly forced merchants and residents to buy products exclusively from cartel-controlled stores or face violence. Anyone purchasing from outside sellers was subject to robbery and threats, authorities said.

“Residents are unable to turn to other establishments,” said State Prosecutor José Luis Cervantes Martínez.

Investigators said the group manipulated prices through fake labor unions and front businesses, as well as through mines, butcher shops, egg stores, and chicken and pig farms.

In one case, according to authorities, a ton of rebar was sold for 23,950 pesos (US $1,292) — 33.5% above the market rate in Mexico — while a kilogram of whole chicken fetched 115 pesos, 53% more than normal.

In Texcaltitlán, for example, customers paid a mandatory five-peso fee per kilo to weigh cattle, while in Tejupilco, the group monopolized package delivery, charging “illegal fees” and sometimes confiscating goods.

Seized assets include 4,174 poultry, 17,657 kilograms of feed, 3.9 tons of meat, 5,000 bags of cement, 128 vehicles and 18 exotic animals — including pumas, peacocks, swans and raccoons.

The 52 properties seized included six mines, 24 warehouses, a slaughterhouse, a ranch, a hotel and an unnamed number of butcher shops, chicken farms and lumberyards.

Officials pledged many materials would be distributed to benefit affected communities, while also saying that the operation is ongoing and will continue until all responsible parties are brought to justice.

With reports from Animal Politico, Infobae and El Financiero

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
motorcycle wheel at scene of accident

After fatal motorcycle accident, CDMX threatens action against ride-hailing apps

MND Staff - 0
Ride-hailing services on motorcycles are prohibited by law, but partially due to an adverse court ruling, they have functioned openly in Mexico City for a year. Wednesday's tragic accident may change that.
peso dollar

Mexican peso reaches strongest position since August 2024

MND Staff - 2
At 18.53, the peso has gained more than 11% against the dollar this year. On the first trading day of the year, Jan. 2, the peso closed at 20.62 to the dollar, according to Banxico.
A neon sign that reads 'Teatro El Milagro)

Is Colonia Juárez the New Off Broadway?

James Monack and Marina Villasenor - 0
It may soon be hipster wonderland, but right now, Mexico City's Juárez neighborhood is home to some excellent theater.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC