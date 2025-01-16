Authorities discover cross-border tunnel that was promoted by migrants on TikTok

On Friday, the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered a “sophisticated cross-border tunnel” connecting El Paso, Texas, to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

The discovery was made thanks to a binational effort between law enforcement agencies in Mexico and the U.S.

“This is a historic event for the U.S. Border Patrol here in El Paso, Texas, along with multiple other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, including the government of Mexico,” said Border Patrol spokesman Claudio Herrera in a statement.

The tunnel’s entrance was found on the edge of Mexico’s Rio Bravo, in front of Ciudad Juárez’s Mexicanidad plaza, and exited next to marker 28 along drainage gates in El Paso. It was around 40 meters in length and measured 1.2 meters across and 1.8 meters in height.

The passage was held up by wooden beams and was equipped with electricity and a ventilation system. Authorities found items including clothing, flashlights, shovels and communication radios in the tunnel.

Investigation into the tunnel continued on Thursday. Authorities on both sides are assessing whether the tunnel could have been used for drug trafficking as well as the movement of migrants, and are expected to permanently seal the crossing once they complete the investigation.

Several Mexican news outlets have reported that the underground route was promoted on TikTok by migrants recommending the tunnel as a “safe” crossing to the U.S. Videos shared on the social media app show people who had used the crossing saying it took just minutes to safely cross the border. Some said they had used the passage one year ago or more.

It has not yet been determined how long the tunnel was in operation.

No arrests have been made but preliminary investigations suggest that the construction of the tunnel may be attributed to the Juárez Cartel, the news site N+ reported.

HSI El Paso Special Agent in Charge Jason Stevens emphasized the importance of binational collaboration to detect constructions of this type.

“Transnational criminal organizations mistakenly think they can avoid detection by moving people and contraband underground. This recent discovery is a significant blow to their operations as it highlights our capability to disrupt their sophisticated smuggling networks.”

“The FBI remains steadfast in its commitment to working with our partners along the border to combat illegal criminal activity and address national security threats and will continue to support the ongoing investigation into this tunnel,” FBI Special Agent in Charge John Morales said.

With reports from KTSM, El Universal, Proceso and N+