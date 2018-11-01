Authorities search for US man missing in Chihuahua since Sunday

News

Patrick Braxton-Andrew went for a walk in Urique Sunday afternoon but never returned

A search is under way for a United States citizen who was last seen in the state of Chihuahua on Sunday.

Patrick Braxton-Andrew, 34, left his hotel in Urique, a town in the southwest corner of the state, and went for a walk about 4:00pm.

The hotel owner says he never returned. Someone had seen him walking near a ranch that afternoon about four kilometers from the town.

Family and friends fear that he was hurt while walking or hiking, a family friend told The Charlotte Observer.

The last communication his family had with the missing man was a text message at 3:51pm Sunday.

Described as fluent in Spanish, Braxton-Andrew was supposed to meet his brother in Mexico City on Tuesday but didn’t appear.

He arrived in Mexico on October 25 and rode the Copper Canyon train to Posada Barrancas Divisadero before arriving in Urique last Friday or Saturday.

The newspaper El Diario reported today that police and other state authorities have been searching for Braxton-Andrew in the area surrounding Urique.

Any information about Braxton-Andrew’s whereabouts can be passed along to family friend Nancy Slagle by email or telephone 704-779-2015.

Mexico News Daily