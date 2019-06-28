Ayotzinapa teaching students vandalize education secretariat

Students from the Ayotzinapa teachers’ college in Guerrero vandalized four offices belonging to the state Secretariat of Education with spray paint on Thursday to demand the resignation of the education secretary.

Students from the Raúl Isidro Burgos college accused Arturo Salgado Uriostegui of infiltrating personnel within the school to create division between teachers and the administration.

The students also demanded that striking teachers resume classes or that the state government send replacements. The teachers have been on strike since May 23 when students forcibly shaved the heads of two of them.

Yesterday morning, several groups of students traveled by bus to the state capital, Chilpancingo, where they spray painted exterior and interior walls, floors, staircases and furniture with slogans demanding Uriostegui’s resignation, and others that made reference to the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, who were also from the Ayotzinapa school.

Officials from the secretariat promised to meet with the students to hear their demands.

Source: Milenio (sp), Quadratín (sp)