Bag of blood samples found on riverbank in Chiapas

Six kilograms of blood samples that had been dumped by a river in Cintalapa, Chiapas, were recovered on Tuesday by local and state authorities.

Neighbors said the bag had appeared on the bank of the Venta river more than 10 days before.

Authorities said contamination of the river with the blood was unlikely.

Municipal health director Ibisnet Rodríguez Meza also said the blood samples presumably belonged to a private medical laboratory that went out of business two weeks before officials recovered them.

The state Health Secretariat said it would conduct a verification of all medical laboratories operating in the municipalities of Cintalapa and Ocozocoautla, and that it would file a formal complaint before the state Attorney General’s office against whomever is found responsible for the improper disposal of the samples.

