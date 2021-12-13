Baja California leads medal count at 2021 wines and spirits awards

Baja California was the most successful state at a national wine and spirits competition held earlier this month, winning a total of 67 medals.

It was the fifth consecutive time that winemakers from the northern border state dominated the México Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, the local edition of an international competition.

The fifth edition of the México Selection was held in Mineral de Pozos, Guanajuato, from December 1 to 3. A total of 629 wines and spirits from 18 producing states competed for a distinction.

Querétaro won the second highest number of medals in wine categories with 27 followed by Coahuila with 23. The award winning spirits were mainly made in Oaxaca (the home of mezcal), Jalisco (the birthplace of tequila), and Guanajuato, where mezcal, tequila and other liquors are made.

Twenty-four wines were awarded the competition’s top prize – the grand gold medal – and nine spirits received the same accolade. All told, 152 wines and 31 spirits won medals.

Twenty-eight judges from Belgium, Colombia, France, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States were responsible for blind tasting and scoring the beverages. The latest edition of the event came just nine months after the 2020 competition, which was delayed due to the pandemic. The next México selection will be held in Coahuila in late 2022.

The grand gold medal winning wines and spirits, their vintages, the states where they were produced and their makers are listed below.

Wines

La Santísima Trinidad Blanco 2020 Guanajuato La Santisima Trinidad Anónimo Riesling 2019 Aguascalientes Pablo Alonzo Perez Gonzalez Viña Secreta Syrah 2020 Aguascalientes Vinicola El Secreto S.p.r. De R.l. De C.v. Santo Tomás Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 Baja California Bodegas de Santo Tomas Sa de Cv Redes 2018 Baja California Casa Zamora Bodega de Vino Chateau Camou Chardonnay 2020 Baja California Château Camou Hilo Negro Alta Costura Tinto 2017 Baja California Compañía Agroindustrial Vinicola Viñedos Melchum Tempranillo 2018 Baja California Hacienda Guadalupe Procyon Tinto 2015 Baja California Hoteles y Viñedos del Valle de Guadalupe SA de CV Caipirinha Tinto 2017 Baja California Hoteles y Viñedos del Valle de Guadalupe SA de CV Monte Xanic Edición Limitada Cabernet Franc 2019 Baja California Monte Xanic Teziano Nebbiolo 2017 Baja California Tintos del Norte 32, S.A de C.V. Tres Rios Malbec 2020 Chihuahua Vereda de Plata S.p.r. de R.l. de C.v. Hacienda Florida Malbec 2019 Coahuila Alkurum Sapi de Cv Tribos Malbec 2019 Coahuila Comercializadora Tribos SA de CV Camino Corazon Malbec 2020 Coahuila Vinicola Camino Corazón Casa Madero Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Coahuila Vinícola San Lorenzo, S.A de C.V Vino Dulce Natural Lloro de Tierra Rosado Guanajuato Bodegas Vega-Manchon S. P.R. de R.L. Casa Anza Reserva 2018 Guanajuato Comercializadora Smanz, S.a. De C.v Tres Raices Gran Reserva 2016 Guanajuato Veba Distribuciones Internacionales Sa De Cv

Spirits

Sotol Blanco La Promesa Chihuahua Sotol La Promesa Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino 100% Agave Jalisco Compañia Tequilera De Arandas S.a. De C.v. Tequila Don Fulano Blanco 6 Meses Jalisco DF Desarrollo Global Tequila Perfección Inmaculada by Don Valente Extra Añejo Jalisco Marco Antonio Jáuregui Huerta Tinaja de La Reina Jalisco Selectos de La Tierra Azul, S.A De C.V. Mezcal Promesa Artesanal Joven Tobalá 2020 Oaxaca Alvarez y Jimenez Mezcal Fuerza de Dios Espadin Oaxaca Estefanía Ibañez Briones Rompope Coronado Vainilla San Luis Potosí Rompope Coronado S.A. de C.V.

Mexico News Daily