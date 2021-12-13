Baja California leads medal count at 2021 wines and spirits awards

Baja California was the most successful state at a national wine and spirits competition held earlier this month, winning a total of 67 medals.
It was the fifth consecutive time that winemakers from the northern border state dominated the México Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, the local edition of an international competition.
The fifth edition of the México Selection was held in Mineral de Pozos, Guanajuato, from December 1 to 3. A total of 629 wines and spirits from 18 producing states competed for a distinction.
Querétaro won the second highest number of medals in wine categories with 27 followed by Coahuila with 23. The award winning spirits were mainly made in Oaxaca (the home of mezcal), Jalisco (the birthplace of tequila), and Guanajuato, where mezcal, tequila and other liquors are made.
Twenty-four wines were awarded the competition’s top prize – the grand gold medal – and nine spirits received the same accolade. All told, 152 wines and 31 spirits won medals.
Twenty-eight judges from Belgium, Colombia, France, Mexico, Netherlands, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States were responsible for blind tasting and scoring the beverages. The latest edition of the event came just nine months after the 2020 competition, which was delayed due to the pandemic. The next México selection will be held in Coahuila in late 2022.
The grand gold medal winning wines and spirits, their vintages, the states where they were produced and their makers are listed below.
Wines
|La Santísima Trinidad Blanco
|2020
|Guanajuato
|La Santisima Trinidad
|Anónimo Riesling
|2019
|Aguascalientes
|Pablo Alonzo Perez Gonzalez
|Viña Secreta Syrah
|2020
|Aguascalientes
|Vinicola El Secreto S.p.r. De R.l. De C.v.
|Santo Tomás Cabernet Sauvignon
|2020
|Baja California
|Bodegas de Santo Tomas Sa de Cv
|Redes
|2018
|Baja California
|Casa Zamora Bodega de Vino
|Chateau Camou Chardonnay
|2020
|Baja California
|Château Camou
|Hilo Negro Alta Costura Tinto
|2017
|Baja California
|Compañía Agroindustrial Vinicola
|Viñedos Melchum Tempranillo
|2018
|Baja California
|Hacienda Guadalupe
|Procyon Tinto
|2015
|Baja California
|Hoteles y Viñedos del Valle de Guadalupe SA de CV
|Caipirinha Tinto
|2017
|Baja California
|Hoteles y Viñedos del Valle de Guadalupe SA de CV
|Monte Xanic Edición Limitada Cabernet Franc
|2019
|Baja California
|Monte Xanic
|Teziano Nebbiolo
|2017
|Baja California
|Tintos del Norte 32, S.A de C.V.
|Tres Rios Malbec
|2020
|Chihuahua
|Vereda de Plata S.p.r. de R.l. de C.v.
|Hacienda Florida Malbec
|2019
|Coahuila
|Alkurum Sapi de Cv
|Tribos Malbec
|2019
|Coahuila
|Comercializadora Tribos SA de CV
|Camino Corazon Malbec
|2020
|Coahuila
|Vinicola Camino Corazón
|Casa Madero Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon
|2018
|Coahuila
|Vinícola San Lorenzo, S.A de C.V
|Vino Dulce Natural Lloro de Tierra Rosado
|Guanajuato
|Bodegas Vega-Manchon S. P.R. de R.L.
|Casa Anza Reserva
|2018
|Guanajuato
|Comercializadora Smanz, S.a. De C.v
|Tres Raices Gran Reserva
|2016
|Guanajuato
|Veba Distribuciones Internacionales Sa De Cv
Spirits
|Sotol Blanco La Promesa
|Chihuahua
|Sotol La Promesa
|Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino 100% Agave
|Jalisco
|Compañia Tequilera De Arandas S.a. De C.v.
|Tequila Don Fulano Blanco 6 Meses
|Jalisco
|DF Desarrollo Global
|Tequila Perfección Inmaculada by Don Valente Extra Añejo
|Jalisco
|Marco Antonio Jáuregui Huerta
|Tinaja de La Reina
|Jalisco
|Selectos de La Tierra Azul, S.A De C.V.
|Mezcal Promesa Artesanal Joven Tobalá
|2020
|Oaxaca
|Alvarez y Jimenez
|Mezcal Fuerza de Dios Espadin
|Oaxaca
|Estefanía Ibañez Briones
|Rompope Coronado Vainilla
|San Luis Potosí
|Rompope Coronado S.A. de C.V.
