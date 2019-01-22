Baja search focuses on mystery couple who gave missing man a ride

The search for a United States citizen missing in Baja California Sur since December 18 is now focusing on locating a couple who gave him a ride near Todos Santos.

Mexican authorities and Mexican and U.S. volunteers have spent almost a month looking for Max Watson, 28, of Hood River, Oregon.

He was last seen by a rancher when Watson parked his van at the ranch before getting into a gray or silver car in which a Caucasian couple were traveling on or about December 18.

The ranch is located about five kilometers from the La Burrera trailhead to the Sierra de Laguna mountains, an area that has already been searched extensively, according to Wiley Watson, the missing man’s brother.

“At this point we believe finding the couple that last saw Max alive and gave him a ride is critical,” said Watson, “We need to hear from anyone that was visiting the Sierra de la Laguna mountains east of Todos Santos on December 18 or may know anything about who this mystery couple was.”

He said if the searchers knew where the couple left Max Watson or anything about their interaction with him “it would spark a renewed hope of finding him that we desperately need right now.”

The search has been conducted on land and air and with the help of dogs, but to no avail.

Anyone with information can contact Watson’s family and friends at searchformax@gmail.com.

Mexico News Daily