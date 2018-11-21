Bajío states join forces to create manufacturing region

News

Four states have joined forces to create a new manufacturing region to be known as the Central Bajío Corridor.

Óscar Vega Pérez, who as president of the Regional Development Association of Central Mexico will lead the project, said the governors of Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro and San Luis Potosí have agreed to work together to make the region – the first of its kind in Mexico – a reality.

“For us it’s very good news that the governors are organizing themselves, that they’ve found the will to work together to develop programs and coordinate around common objectives,” he said.

The four governors said earlier this month that the aim of the project was to create a new manufacturing region, where the states’ production and logistics capacities are combined.

It is also expected that the initiative will boost investment, social development and employment in the common region and increase the states’ export output.

In order to create the region, the governors agreed to set a work agenda aimed at developing infrastructure, promoting investment and linking supply chains and logistics.

Vega said the manufacturing and logistics industries as well as small and medium-sized businesses will be crucial to the success of the initiative.

Both government and the private sector will contribute to the new region’s development.

The Central Bajío Corridor Council is currently working on the project with a range of private and public organizations including the Inter-American Development Bank and the National Autonomous University (UNAM).

