Band’s impromptu performance lightens atmosphere at gas station

Dozens of frustrated motorists waiting for gasoline in Michoacán early Wednesday morning had their spirits raised by a brass band and its impromptu performance at a gas station in Morelia.

Members of the Cruz de la Candelaria, a band that played in years past with iconic singer Joan Sebastian, performed at the station on Nocupétaro avenue for motorists who had been waiting in line to fill their tanks, in some cases for several days.

A video circulating on social media showed one of the band members dancing with a police officer, which prompted drivers to get out of their vehicles and join the spontaneous party.

The video was played thousands of times on Facebook, where commenters applauded the musicians.

Lines have been long at gas stations in Michoacán’s capital since last week when President López Obrador implemented a new strategy to combat pipeline theft.

Since then, fuel has been transported by tanker truck, significantly slowing down distribution to gas stations.

