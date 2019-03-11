For Barbie fans there’s a special room at the Hilton Santa Fe

Travelers to Mexico City will have a unique accommodation option available from now until the end of the year: they can stay in a hotel room with a Barbie doll theme.

The doll was introduced 60 years ago this month so its manufacturer, the toy company Mattel, has worked with the Hilton Santa Fe to develop the Barbie-themed room.

The predominantly pink room offers its guests a unique decor, amenities and special activities, and is furnished with nostalgic touches that include collector’s editions of the iconic doll.

Aimed at younger guests, the room can be booked with an adjacent one where parents and friends can also stay.

An event in Mexico City on Saturday also celebrated the anniversary when Mattel paid homage to several Mexican women and brought them together with young girls aspiring to similar goals.

Athletes, chefs, scientists, singers and inventors of all ages met at the Soumaya Museum and after entering on a pink carpet, enjoyed strawberry milkshakes, strawberries dipped in pink chocolate, donuts covered in pink glazing and a cake, also pink.

Guests included Olympic gymnast Chelly Cantú who shared the stage with Bibi Wetzel, a young gymnast with Down syndrome.

Mexican alpinist Karla Wheelock received a special tribute — her likeness in the form of a custom Barbie doll.

“I am very thankful. For a long time I played with my doll, and to have my own Barbie is incredible. I also love the idea of girls being inspired and recognized, and knowing that they can be whatever they want to be,” said Wheelock, who was the first female alpinist from Latin America to reach the top of Mount Everest from its northern slope.

Celebrations of the anniversary in Mexico City will also include Barbie’s house, which will open its doors at the Chapultepec Fair next month, and a Barbie race scheduled for June.

Source: El Economista (sp), Excélsior (sp)