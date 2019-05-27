Weekend beach clean-up removes 48 tonnes of sargassum

More than 400 volunteers joined government officials and collected 48 tonnes of sargassum seaweed on the weekend, part of the state’s efforts to combat the seasonal arrival of the macroalgae on the beaches of Quintana Roo.

Civil society organizations and groups of students worked together with municipal and state officials on the beaches of Cancún, Tulum, Mahahual and Xcalak.

The state government provided tools to the workers, who collected and disposed of the seaweed in designated locations, ready for transport away from the beach.

In preparation for the arrival of massive amounts of sargassum, the state government divided its coast in nine zones and two islands, designing an emergency program in which the people of these 11 areas, along with municipal officials, hoteliers and restaurant owners, help contain and dispose of the seaweed.

The state also created a temporary job program employing people to collect the seaweed from the beach and offshore.

Source: Reforma (sp)