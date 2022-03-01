Beer exports to US surge 13% to new record

Beer exports to the United States set a new record in 2021 when close to 1 billion gallons of brew crossed over the border.

The 924.99 million gallons exported to the U.S. last year was 13.4% higher than the 2020 figure of 816.3 million gallons, according to the U.S. trade association Beer Institute.

Mexican beer continues to be the most sought after by the U.S. in global terms: it is imported far more than beer from the Netherlands, Belgium or Germany, which are all well known for their high-quality brews.

The increase in popularity for Mexican product has cut into demand for beer from the Netherlands: it exported 9% less to the U.S. in 2021 than it shipped in 2020.

Demand for Mexican beer in the U.S. has almost doubled in nine years. In 2013, the U.S. imported less than half a billion gallons.

Imports of beer to the U.S. have also increased in general terms. The nation received 1.2 billion gallons from abroad last year, up 8.5%.

However, the Mexican-U.S. beer relationship isn’t well-balanced: while the U.S. imported almost 1 billion gallons from Mexico, only 7.2 million gallons passed from U.S. suppliers to Mexico.

