Best mobile broadband is in the north; city of Chihuahua tops the chart

Looking for very fast mobile broadband in Mexico? Head to the north where Chihuahua city has the fastest download and upload speeds in the country and Monterrey and Mexicali aren’t far behind.

An analysis of mobile broadband speeds in 20 large Mexican cities conducted by wireless coverage mapping specialist OpenSignal shows that mobile internet users in Chihuahua can expect download speeds of 24.9 Mbps and upload speeds of 10.2 Mbps.

Querétaro ranked second for download speeds followed by Monterrey, Mexicali and Guadalajara, all of which recorded velocities above 20 Mbps.

The analysis also found download speeds of 20 Mbps or above in Mérida, Aguascalientes, Cancún and San Luis Potosí.

OpenSignal said that download speeds in all 20 cities were “quite good,” noting that all of them exceeded Mexico’s national download speed average of 14.9 Mbps.

Puebla ranked last on the list with a speed of 15.9 Mbps, behind Veracruz and Mexico City.

For uploads, Guadalajara ranked second behind the Chihuahua capital, with an average speed of 10 Mbps.

OpenSignal said the uploads speeds in both cities were very fast, “not just for Mexico but the world.”

Monterrey was hot on their heels with an average speed of 9.9 Mbps followed by Querétaro, Puebla, Saltillo, Mexicali and Tijuana, where speeds ranged between 8.9 and 9.3 Mbps.

All but one of the 20 cities analyzed had upload speeds above the national average of 7 Mbps.

The odd city out was the capital, where uploads dawdled at just 6.5 Mbps. Mexico City’s high population means that there is a huge number of mobile users vying for capacity on 4G networks, which can cause slower speeds.

Toluca, Ciudad Juárez and San Luis Potosí were the next slowest but upload speeds in all three cities were just under 8 Mbps.

The analysis also measured 4G availability in Mexico’s largest cities, and again it was the north of the country that came out on top.

Between March 1 and May 30, OpenSignal mobile users had 4G connection in Mexicali 91% of the time, making the border city number one for cellular network connectivity.

Ciudad Juárez ranked second followed by Saltillo, Querétaro, Monterrey, Chihuahua and Hermosillo. When mobile users in those cities attempted to connect to the 4G network, they were able to do so between 88% and 89% of the time.

All 20 cities analyzed had greater 4G availability than the national average of 79.8% but Acapulco was only slightly above that figure at 81.6%.

Cancún, Veracruz and San Luis Potosí were the only other cities with availability below 85% while Mexico City just exceeded that mark at 85.1%.

Mexico News Daily