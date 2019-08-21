Starting in October, Bimbo bread bags will be compostable

The Mexican multinational baking company Grupo Bimbo will begin using a completely compostable bag for its bread in October.

The bags can be mixed in with organic waste, and will decompose over a period of 180 days, the company says.

The new bags put Bimbo at the vanguard of innovation in terms of reducing its environmental impact, general manager Daniel Servitje said during a forum on innovation in waste management.

“This is the first step that our company is taking at a global level in the area of compostable bags, through innovations led by our technical teams,” he said.

Servitje said that Mexico will be a pioneer in the development and use of compostable bags.

“Currently, 100% of our products could have completely biodegradable bags, which means that they can be integrated back into the environment without leaving residue,” he said. “That covers all of our product categories, including bread, sweetbread, pastries, cookies, snacks and candies.”

He added that Bimbo was the first Mexican company to use biodegradable plastic bags, which it began doing in 2008.

“I am convinced, personally and professionally, that we can create a Mexico and a world without plastic pollution,” he said.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who also spoke at the forum, said Bimbo will be an important ally for the city government in its efforts to improve waste recycling.

“They are showing their commitment with this investment, not only to technological development but also to reducing the environmental impact of waste, in our city and around the world,” she said.

Source: El Universal (sp)