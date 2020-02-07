Blues on the Beach, part 2, ready to rock Huatulco

The stage is set for the second edition of the Blues on the Beach music festival in Huatulco, Oaxaca, slated to rock Chahue Bay on February 22.

Festival organizers said that January’s Blues on the Beach festival was “a huge success” and they expect this month’s event to be just as crowd-pleasing.

February’s lineup includes an equally exciting mix of rhythm and blues and blues rock musicians from both Mexico and abroad.

From the Bay Area of northern California, Sax Gordon brings his R&B saxophone to the Oaxacan coast. Billboard magazine said that Gordon “doesn’t have any problem ripping up his audiences.”

Also from northern California, Tia Carroll will rock the stage backed by Her Awesome Blues Band. Her brassy, full-throated delivery packs the dance floor.

Considered one of the best blues guitarists in the country, Mexico City’s Emiliano Juárez has traveled the world as one of the few Mexican blues guitarists to grace stages from Europe to Asia and back to the Americas.

Having played or recorded with such greats as Buddy Guy, Robert Cray and Otis Rush, Juárez now brings his internationally renowned style to Huatulco’s sandy shores as well.

Also on the lineup is Spanish harmonica phenom Quiqué Gómez, who has been wailing on international stages since he was 18 years old.

Tickets cost 400 pesos (US $21).

The show begins at 8:00pm on February 22 at the Sea Soul Huatulco Beach Club.

The proceeds from the festival will go directly to the local nonprofit organization Un Nuevo Amanecer (A New Dawn), which helps children with disabilities learn to live as independently as possible.

