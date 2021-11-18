Bodies of 10 left hanging from overpass in Zacatecas

Ten bodies were left hanging from an overpass in Zacatecas on Thursday, adding to the ongoing wave of violence the state has faced for most of the year.

The macabre display took place on highway 45 in the municipality of Cuauhtémoc on the border with Aguascalientes. Drivers called 911 after spotting the hanging bodies.

The identities of the victims remain unconfirmed.

It was the second such occurrence in a week. On Monday, three bodies were found hanging from a pedestrian overpass farther north outside of Fresnillo, Zacatecas’ second-largest city. And last weekend at least 16 people were killed in the state, police reports show.

Thursday’s incident took place not far from Loreto, where last week a police chief and two officers were abducted by armed civilians. All three were found dead in on Monday in Asientos, Aguascalientes, on the border with Zacatecas.

In the aftermath of the murders, police in Loreto have stopped reporting for duty. Municipal authorities said that meetings are planned with police commanders to discuss whether and under what conditions the officers would return to their posts.

With reports from Proceso and El Universal