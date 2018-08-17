Bodies of two men hung from San Luis Potosí overpass

News

It was the second public display of violence this week in the city

In a new wave of violence in San Luis Potosí two bodies were found hanging from a pedestrian overpass in the city this morning.

The two men, one aged between 40 and 45 and the other between 20 and 25, were hung from an overpass on the Río Santiago boulevard.

The nearly nude bodies were bound in tape and bore bullet wounds. A narco-sign had been left nearby but authorities have not revealed the contents of the message.

It was the second time this week and the third time this month that bodies have been left hanging from overpasses in the city. One was found August 13 and showed signs of torture. The other appeared August 8.

Such public demonstrations of violence have not been seen since September 2012 when four bodies were found hanging from an overpass.

Source: Pulso (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)