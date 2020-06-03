Body of missing Colima lawmaker found in hidden grave

President López Obrador announced Wednesday that the body of Francis Anel Bueno Sánchez, a Morena party legislator in Colima, was found yesterday in a hidden grave.

The 38-year-old Ixtlahuacán politician was attacked by a group of hooded men and forced into a car on April 29 after she and coworkers had spent the day cleaning streets and public areas in the small town of Tamala to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A video of those sanitation efforts was the last thing she posted to Facebook.

Her abduction had been kept quiet at the request of authorities in order not to interfere with the investigation and further risk Bueno’s safety.

However, after two weeks the victim’s mother and Morena party legislators decided to break their silence and demand that Bueno be returned alive as soon as possible. Eventually authorities issued an amber alert to help find her which appeared on her sister’s Facebook page on May 25, nearly a month after she was abducted.

President López Obrador also announced Wednesday that suspects in her abduction and murder have been detained and the investigation will be handled by the Colima Attorney General’s Office with the aid of federal authorities.

