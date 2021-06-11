Body of seventh and last miner recovered from Coahuila mine

The body of the last of seven miners trapped in the Micarán mine in Múzquiz, Coahuila, was recovered on Thursday after a nearly week-long search effort.

Part of the mine collapsed last Friday after heavy rains, trapping seven miners. The mine is an open coal pit 800 meters long and 100 meters deep. Initially, authorities were hopeful they could rescue the miners alive but as time passed, the lack of oxygen made it less and less likely that they would be found alive.

The seventh body had been located Thursday morning with the help of search dogs but it took rescuers most of the day to remove it from the mine. Around 10 p.m. Thursday the body was finally recovered, concluding the government’s rescue efforts.

With reports from Milenio (sp)