Government hands out booklet to encourage harmony, strengthen values

The federal government has begun the distribution of a booklet intended to encourage harmony and strengthen values.

Cartilla Moral is a 1944 booklet by celebrated Mexican writer and diplomat Alfonso Reyes, written at the request of the secretary of education at the time.

The booklet, divided in 14 chapters with headings like “Patriotism,” “Family,” and “Culture and Civilization,” was originally intended as supplementary material in a governmental push to reform public education.

President López Obrador said that the booklet is the first step in starting a national reflection on Mexico’s principles and values in order to encourage harmony and respect for diversity. The president blamed the urgency of such a dialogue on the corruption of previous administrations and a dearth of employment opportunities, as well as a decay of the country’s moral, cultural and spiritual values.

“As [Cuban writer] José Martí said, man does not live by bread alone; to achieve true happiness he needs both material well-being as well as spiritual well-being,” said the president.

He explained that the text does much to further his administration’s desired “rebirth of Mexico” through its treatment of justice and the attention it gives to the family unit, civic duty, nature, patriotism and common human values.

Distribution of the booklet began yesterday in Valle de Chalco, México state, before the announcement of the federal government’s new pension plan.

The president encouraged those present to share the booklet with family members and discuss the “morals, ethics, and values that we need to build a better society.”

He said that although the text was not obligatory reading, his administration would soon make it widely available.

