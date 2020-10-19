Border closure to nonessential traffic extended another month

For travelers wanting to cross the Mexico–United States border by vehicle or on foot, the wait for an open border continues: the two nations have agreed to keep their land borders closed for another month, until November 21.

“After reviewing the development of the spread of Covid-19, Mexico proposed to the United States the one-month extension [allowing] only essential land crossings at its common border,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its Twitter account Friday.

The extended land-crossing ban expires November 21 but it has been extended every month since it was first implemented in March.

Movement between the two countries — except for reasons of commerce and essential travel — was banned by mutual agreement by both governments on March 21 in order to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Mexicans with legal permission to work in the U.S. will continue to be allowed entry, and air travel between Mexico and the U.S. will still be allowed.

Source: El Financiero (sp)