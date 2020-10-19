News
mexico us border Essential traffic only.

Border closure to nonessential traffic extended another month

The ban, to prevent the spread of Covid-19, has been in place since March

Published on Monday, October 19, 2020

For travelers wanting to cross the Mexico–United States border by vehicle or on foot, the wait for an open border continues: the two nations have agreed to keep their land borders closed for another month, until November 21.

“After reviewing the development of the spread of Covid-19, Mexico proposed to the United States the one-month extension [allowing] only essential land crossings at its common border,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on its Twitter account Friday.

The extended land-crossing ban expires November 21 but it has been extended every month since it was first implemented in March.

Movement between the two countries — except for reasons of commerce and essential travel — was banned by mutual agreement by both governments on March 21 in order to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Mexicans with legal permission to work in the U.S. will continue to be allowed entry, and air travel between Mexico and the U.S. will still be allowed.

Source: El Financiero (sp)

