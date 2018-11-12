BP opens its first convenience store, cafe at a gas station in Jalisco

News

The British oil and gas company BP continues its expansion in Mexico with the opening of its first ToGo convenience store in the country, where it also introduced its Wild Bean Café to customers.

In a statement, BP said the opening took place at its Autónoma service station in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where it intends to meet the needs of Mexican consumers by offering them a new convenience store-cafe concept.

The new store and its coffee is part of a strategy to transform the concept of service stations in Mexico.

“Wild Bean Café pleases those looking for quality Mexican coffee while on the go [and] attractive promotions, while at the same time enjoying quick, friendly and clean service,” said the statement.

” . . . We have 39 service stations in Jalisco and we continue to grow,” said BP México general manager Álvaro Granada Sanz.

BP operates the Wild Bean Café brand in 1,200 convenience store locations in 11 countries. In Mexico, the company has more than 350 gas stations.

Source: El Financiero (sp)