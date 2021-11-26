Bus accident leaves 19 dead in México state

Nineteen people are dead and at least 30 injured after a bus left the highway and struck a house in southern México state Friday morning.

According to police, the vehicles’s brakes failed while traveling on the Joquicingo-Malinalco highway near the community of El Guarda in Joquicingo.

The 49 passengers aboard were on a pilgrimage from Michoacán to Chalmo in the state of México.

Ten ambulances were being dispatched from Toluca, Lerma, Metepec, Tenancingo, Ixtapan de la Sal and Huixquilucan, the Red Cross said at 9:30 a.m.

Civil Protection said two helicopters were on hand to aid with medical evacuations.

With reports from Milenio