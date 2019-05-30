Bus collides with truck on Durango-Mazatlán highway, killing 5

The Mazatlán-Durango highway was closed this morning after a bus collided with a truck, killing five people and injuring 21 others.

The Futura line bus, which was traveling from Monterrey, Nuevo León, to Los Mochis, Sinaloa, with 38 passengers aboard, plowed into the back of a stationary truck at the 133-kilometer mark.

The truck, carrying a load of lumber, had stopped due to a mechanical problem and was occupying at least half the lane.

State Civil Protection authorities said three of the victims were transported via air ambulance to Durango city hospitals due to the severity of their injuries.

The accident occurred at 8:00am at the Neverías bridge.

The Federal Highways and Bridges Agency had issued a warning 10 minutes before that there was fog on the highway and urged drivers to turn on their headlight and reduce their speed.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp)