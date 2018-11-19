News
The bus that went off a bridge today in Nuevo León. Scene of this morning's accident in Montemorelos.

Bus plunges off bridge in Nuevo León killing seven

14 passengers were injured in the accident on highway 195

Monday, November 19, 2018

Seven people died this morning when a bus plunged off a bridge in Montemorelos, Nuevo León.

At least 14 people were injured in the accident on federal highway 195 at the El Encadenado bridge.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

The bus was traveling from Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, to Poza Rica, Veracruz, with at least 25 people aboard when it went off the bridge about 4:30 this morning and fell 10 meters.

Several passengers were trapped in the wreckage of the bus, operated by Ómnibus de México.

Source: Reforma (sp), La Jornada (sp)

