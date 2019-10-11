Bus races train to crossing in Querétaro: 9 dead, 13 injured

Nine people are dead after a transit bus driver in Querétaro attempted to race a train to a level crossing and lost.

Another 13 people were injured in the accident that occurred Friday morning in La Valla, a community in San Juan del Río.

A state police official said the 21-year-old driver of the bus made a “reckless” attempt to reach the crossing before the train. “He will have to answer for this terrible incident,” he said of the driver, who was injured but in stable condition.

The bus was left lying on its roof after the train swept it off the tracks.

