News

López Obrador, left, and his security chief, Alfonso Durazo at yesterday's presentation of the security plan.

But Coparmex wants to see immediate action

One influential business group likes president-elect López Obrador’s new six-year security plan, while the current federal administration has pledged to support its implementation.

Coparmex, the Mexican Employers Federation, applauded the proposals and welcomed its focus on recovering social peace, something that has been lost in recent years, it said.

“Coparmex is pleased with the proposals made to reorganize security institutions, starting with the Security Secretariat, and the separation of those tasks from the Interior Secretariat,” said the document.

The recovery of peace is a priority issue in Mexico, it continued, one that requires the participation of all, the current federal administration included. “Until the last day . . . it has the mandate and responsibility to heed this very serious problem.”

“We the people of Mexico need changes to start right now. It is time to speed up the progress in the battle against crime and insecurity, because the stability of the economy and the security of the families of Mexico depend on it,” it said.

Another leading business organization, the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), also wants to see immediate action. CCE president Juan Pablo Castañon hopes the federal government will provide the necessary support during the transition period. The new government takes office December 1.

Interior Secretary Alfonso Navarrete Prida said today the Enrique Peña Nieto government respected the proposals and programs in the new plan and was prepared to support the efforts to reestablish harmony.

The plan was presented yesterday and includes the creation of a 50,000-strong national guard among other measures.

Source: Milenio (sp)