Camera captures 5 people riding on a scooter in México state

A motorcyclist in México state recorded five people riding on a scooter, an arrangement commonly called a “moto-sardine” and a sight that is common throughout Mexico.

But seldom does one see more than three riders at a time.

The motorcyclist, who is riding and recording at the same time, pulled alongside the scooter and its five precariously perched riders, who turned their heads away from the camera to avoid identification.

In some if not all of Mexico’s states it is illegal to carry more than the number of passengers for which the vehicle was designed.

It is also against the law to carry cargo or passengers in such a way that it obstructs the view of the driver or the balance of the vehicle, as was clearly the case in the video.

MOTOSARDINAS!!

pero tampoco esta bien ir manejando e ir granbando!!!

ambos se ponen en riesgo y ponen en riesgo a los demás!! pic.twitter.com/AmOS7q03ya — #NiUnRepartidorMenos (@repartidorr) May 20, 2021

But as always, the law is one thing and enforcement is another.

Source: SDP Noticias (sp)