riders on scooter Ridesharing.

Camera captures 5 people riding on a scooter in México state

The video was taken by another motorcyclist, who was riding and recording at the same time

Published on Friday, May 28, 2021

A motorcyclist in México state recorded five people riding on a scooter, an arrangement commonly called a “moto-sardine” and a sight that is common throughout Mexico.

But seldom does one see more than three riders at a time.

The motorcyclist, who is riding and recording at the same time, pulled alongside the scooter and its five precariously perched riders, who turned their heads away from the camera to avoid identification.

In some if not all of Mexico’s states it is illegal to carry more than the number of passengers for which the vehicle was designed.

It is also against the law to carry cargo or passengers in such a way that it obstructs the view of the driver or the balance of the vehicle, as was clearly the case in the video.

But as always, the law is one thing and enforcement is another.

Source: SDP Noticias (sp)

