Canada issues travel alert for 13 states for high levels of violence

Canada has issued a travel alert warning its citizens to avoid nonessential travel to parts of 13 Mexican states due to high levels of violence and organized crime.

Citizens are advised to avoid:

the state of Chihuahua;

Colima, except the city of Manzanillo;

Coahuila, except the southern part of the state at and below the Saltillo-Torreón highway corridor;

the state of Durango, except Durango city;

Guerrero, except the cities of Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo and Taxco;

Highway 45 between León and Irapuato and the area south of and including Highway 45D between Irapuato and Celaya, in Guanajuato;

Michoacán, except the city of Morelia;

the Lagunas de Zempoala National Park and surrounding areas in Morelos;

the city of Tepic and the area within 20 km of the border with Sinaloa and Durango, in Nayarit;

Nuevo León, except the city of Monterrey;

Sinaloa, except the city of Mazatlán;

Sonora, except the cities of Hermosillo, Guaymas/San Carlos and Puerto Peñasco;

Tamaulipas.

The alert also advises that travelers exercise a high degree of caution throughout the country, due to high levels of criminal activity and kidnapping. A separate COVID-19 advisory recommends avoiding all nonessential travel outside of Canada.

“There are identifiable safety and security concerns or the safety and security situation could change with little notice. You should exercise a high degree of caution at all times, monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities,” the website says of travel in Mexico. Ultimately, “the decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad.”

Mexico News Daily