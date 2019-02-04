A 78-year-old Canadian expatriate was shot and killed in the Jalisco municipality of Chapala last Friday.

Local authorities confirmed the incident in a press release today.

Neighbors of the victim reported Friday that the man had been walking near the El Dorado subdivision in San Antonio Tlayacapan just before noon.

A witness who saw the shooting said on social media that the attacker fired at the man, who fell, and shot him again in the head before fleeing the scene.

Authorities said nothing about the case until today when they reported the murder, but with few details. The victim’s name was not released.

Canadian authorities said Saturday they were aware of the incident and were providing consular services to the family, but would not comment further due to privacy laws.

The municipality of Chapala said security had been reinforced in the area of the shooting.