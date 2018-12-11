Canadian woman sought after companion’s suicide

Authorities are searching for a Canadian woman who had been vacationing in Los Cabos but has not been seen since December 4.

Christine St-Onge, 41, of Laval, Quebec, traveled to Mexico with a friend on November 29. They were due to return December 6.

But St-Onge’s companion returned a day early and was found dead the following day. Quebec police said he committed suicide.

Canadian police and Mexican authorities are now looking for St-Onge, who is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, is five feet four inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.

Source: NM Noticias (sp)