St-Onge was on vacation in Los Cabos. St-Onge has not been heard from since December 4.

Canadian woman sought after companion’s suicide

Christine St-Onge was on vacation with a friend in Los Cabos

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

Authorities are searching for a Canadian woman who had been vacationing in Los Cabos but has not been seen since December 4.

Christine St-Onge, 41, of Laval, Quebec, traveled to Mexico with a friend on November 29. They were due to return December 6.

But St-Onge’s companion returned a day early and was found dead the following day. Quebec police said he committed suicide.

Canadian police and Mexican authorities are now looking for St-Onge, who is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes, is five feet four inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.

Source: NM Noticias (sp)

