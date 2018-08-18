MORE NEWS
Guerrero Congress approves decriminalization of poppy cultivation
Lawkmakers voted almost unanimously to decriminalize the cultivation of opium poppies for medicinal purposes.
Insecticide blamed for killing thousands of bees
The use of the insecticide fipronil on habanero chile fields has caused thousands of deaths since August 8, beekeepers say.
Fishermen’s houses burned to make way for wind farm
Twenty houses were set on fire as a three-year-old dispute flared up over a wind farm in a Oaxaca coastal municipality.
‘Perfectly built’ Sonora-Arizona narco-tunnel discovered
The Mexican army located a 230-meter tunnel running under the United States border between San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, and San Luis, Arizona.
Cancelling airport project would cost 170 billion pesos; binding vote planned
Canceling the new Mexico City airport project and adapting an existing air force base for commercial aviation instead would cost 170 billion pesos.
Kidnappers were making a successful getaway—until they made illegal turn
A kidnapping in Mexico City was foiled yesterday when the kidnappers took a wrong turn, alerting a traffic cop.
50 tonnes of meth seized in Sinaloa; estimated value US $5 billion
Cause of death of more than 100 turtles remains unknown
5 Mexican wines to try during the grape harvest season
Oaxaca artisans complain their designs stolen by British store
Sex in public places: Guadalajara changes laws governing relations in public
UNICEF criticizes Mexico for separating migrants’ families
No more ‘edecanes:’ eye-candy models no longer allowed at Mexico City events
Walmart to begin selling gasoline in four states
Bodies of two men hung from San Luis Potosí overpass
Business, government will build an economic power, double the growth rate
Economy secretary urges flexibility from Mexico’s NAFTA partners
Maya Train seen as great news if it doesn’t use tourism marketing funds
Chiapas communities say no to hydroelectric project
Weather takes its toll on annual carpets of sawdust and flowers
Mexico, US announce new strategies to fight the drug cartels
Abandoned mine tunnel blamed for sinkhole putting houses at risk