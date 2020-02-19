Cancún planning to throw 50th birthday bash in April

Cancún turns 50 this April and the local government, tourism service providers and other businesses in the popular tourist destination are getting ready to celebrate the anniversary with a bang.

The Cancún delegation of the Mexican Association of Travel Agencies (AMAV) announced that special products, like limited-edition commemorative bottles of tequila and activities such as yacht processions will commemorate the city’s birthday.

AMAV president Sergio González Rubiera said in a press conference that the festivities will have the dual objective of celebrating Cancún’s success and taking advantage of the anniversary to better position the destination at the international level.

Companies like beverage retailer La Europea have announced that they will release commemorative products to be sold the week of April 20, Cancún’s de facto birthday.

The city was officially founded by way of federal decree on August 10, 1971, but popular culture marks its birthday on April 20, 1970, as that was the day that construction on the first tourist-oriented services began.

La Europea will release 3,500 limited-edition bottles of Las Garrafas mezcal to be sold in its Cancún stores. It is also planning a commemorative bottle of Cardenal Rojo tequila, but has yet to determine the number of units it will distribute.

French beverage company Moet will release around 1,000 commemorative bottles of its Moet Ice champagne, which will also be sold in La Europea outlets in Cancún.

Other businesses are also looking to join in on the celebration. Car rental company Avis and convenience store brand Go Mart have expressed their intentions of offering promotions.

González said that he is also working with various airlines to arrange the painting of airplanes with the logo for the city’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

In addition to the yacht procession, a concert and fireworks show are being organized by the planning committee, which will release details of the events soon.

