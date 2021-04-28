Candidate for mayor in Michoacán is wanted for trafficking by DEA

A Morena and Labor Party candidate for mayor of Huetamo, Michoacán, is wanted by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), which describes him as armed and dangerous.

Rogelio Portillo Jaramillo, 41, appears on the DEA’s Most Wanted Fugitives list for conspiracy to distribute narcotics in the United States.

Portillo denied that he is wanted by the DEA and said it was part of a “dirty war” cooked up by his opponents to obstruct the political movement he is leading.

He claimed he personally called the DEA to ask if he was a wanted man, and was told that he was not.

However, the DEA has confirmed that Portillo is indeed the person on the most wanted list, and that there are no doubts over his identity.

The DEA lists Portillo as white, male, brown haired, green eyed, with a height of 170 centimeters, a weight of 68 kilograms, a last known address in Houston, Texas, and says he is wanted for conspiracy to distribute, manufacture, or dispense a controlled substance.

Marcelino Portillo Mendoza, Rogelio Portillo’s uncle, is also on the DEA’s fugitives list. Another uncle, Gregorio Portillo Mendoza, offered to help mediate cartel violence in Guerrero in 2019.

