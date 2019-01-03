Cannabis ‘gummies’ coming soon to the Mexican market

Marijuana-based products will reach the Mexican market this year, with the first batch of CBD “gummies” arriving on shelves by the end of this month.

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of at least 113 identified cannabinoids in hemp plants, accounting for up to 40% of the plant’s extract.

The company CBD Life will import the product from the United States and sell a pack for about 250 pesos (US $12.50), a price that is far cheaper than in the U.S., where it sells for $50.

CBD Life COO and founder Janko Ruíz de Chávez told the newspaper El Financiero that the CBD gummies, sold in fruit and berry mixes, will allow the Mexican public to get to know the benefits of CBD in a safe way.

The product “is a pleasant way to know the ingredient, and it is oriented toward minor ailments like anxiety, stress, pain, depression, all those imbalances of the nervous system . . . it’s not like a [tablet of Alprazolam] that can calm your nerves but is way more aggressive,” said Ruíz.

One of 10 Mexican firms approved by the Federal Commission for Protection Against Health Risks (Cofepris) to import cannabis-based products, CBD Life also intends to sell Mariguanol, a CBD-based ointment.

The Mexico City-based firm currently has a portfolio of 21 products that it will sell in the San Pablo, Ahorro, Yza and Guadalajara drug stores, Nutrisa and online at Amazon México.

Source: El Financiero (sp)