Cargo truck rolls over on pickup killing 7 in Jalisco

Seven people were killed and another three were injured in Jalisco on Tuesday when a cargo truck tipped over onto a family’s pickup on the Jalostotitlán-Tepatitlán highway near San Miguel del Alto about 122 kilometers northeast of Guadalajara.

The truck, which was transporting bicycles, sustained a mechanical fault, according to one report.

The driver lost control and the truck tipped over, killing the two men traveling inside, and severely injuring another.

Two children, two men and a woman traveling in the pickup were crushed by the falling truck and two other people in the pickup were injured.

A video uploaded to social media showed that both vehicles were destroyed in the collision. The pickup also caught fire, Jalisco Civil Protection said.

Civil Protection officers, firefighters, Red Cross paramedics, National Guard personnel and investigators attended the accident. Officials from the Jalisco Institute for Forensic Science (IJCF) recovered the bodies.

With reports from Radio Fórmula and El Heraldo