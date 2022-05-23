News

A 'bubble-glamping' dome is an Airbnb listing in Mazamitla, one of the top-10 destinations in Mexico this summer.

The Mexican Pacific and the Gulf of California are proving more popular

Destinations in the Mexican Caribbean are well known as popular destinations but they didn’t make an Airbnb list of the top-10 most popular destinations in the country this summer.

The Quintana Roo cities of Cancún, Playa del Carmen and Tulum have long been major draws for domestic and international tourists. Tripadvisor recently named an Isla Mujeres beach as the best in the country and 19th best in the world.

However, the Mexican Pacific and the Gulf of California have proven more popular with Airbnb users looking for a summer getaway. Mazatlán, Sinaloa, was at the top of the list followed by La Crucecita in Bahías de Huatulco, Oaxaca. Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca; San Carlos and Bahía Kino in Sonora; Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur; Mexicali, Baja California; and Mazamitla, Jalisco, all featured on the list.

One unlikely tourist destination in central Mexico was León, Guanajuato. The only destination on the Yucatán Peninsula, the region which encompasses the Mexican Caribbean, was Sisal, Yucatán.

Airbnb said “unique,” or unconventional properties within Mexico accounted for more than half of nights reserved in the first three months of the year, an increase on similar reservations over the same period in 2019.

On the whole, Mexico has kept its appeal among U.S. travelers. An Airbnb list of international destinations most sought by U.S. tourists includes Puerto Escondido; La Paz, Baja California Sur; and Mérida, Yucatán.

According to a survey by Airbnb, nine out of 10 users are considering traveling this summer, most with their families. The survey found that the same proportion of users are seeking adventure when they travel.

With reports from Palco Quintanarroense