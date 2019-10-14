Cartel ambush kills 14 state police officers in Aguililla, Michoacán

Cartel gangsters ambushed and killed 14 state police Monday morning in the Tierra Caliente region of Michoacán.

Narco-banners left at the scene in the community of El Aguaje in Aguililla and signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) indicated that the attack was directed at supporters of rival gangs.

Armed civilians traveling in several trucks opened fire on the police at about 8:00am. Recordings that have circulated on social media show desperation on the part of police as they called for backup.

“We’re under attack, we’re under attack! There are wounded, there are wounded!” calls one officer amid cries of pain by another who had been hit and the sound of gunfire in the background.

Preliminary reports say three police officers were wounded in the ambush. There were no reports of either casualties or arrests among the attackers.

Michoacán Governor Silvano Aureoles called an emergency meeting of his government this morning.

Unconfirmed reports have claimed that Aguililla was the birthplace of CJNG leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Source: Infobae (sp), El Debate (sp)