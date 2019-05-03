Santa Rosa fuel theft cartel boss enjoys a holiday at the beach

Security forces have been searching without success for the presumed leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, but photos reveal that his wanted status has not stopped him from enjoying some beach time.

José Antonio “El Marro” Yépez Ortíz has been the focus of a two-month security operation intended to bring him to justice.

According to unnamed sources, searches of properties in Santa Rosa de Lima, the Guanajuato municipality where the gang is presumably based, have turned up photos believed to have been taken of the gang boss while in Mazatlán.

The photos show Yépez dressed for the beach while in the company of a woman.

Properties believed to belong to Yépez have been seized in Santa Roma — generating hostility among residents who have erected roadblocks to prevent security forces from entering the area — but the gang leader has eluded capture.

Nearly two months ago, federal Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo declared that their target had been located and his arrest was imminent.

Federal forces arrested Eliseo N., believed to be Yépez’s right-hand man, on April 21.

