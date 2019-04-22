Petroleum theft cartel leader arrested in Comonfort, Guanajuato

A suspected leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel was arrested yesterday in Guanajuato by state and federal forces.

The state government said a search of two properties in Neutla, Comonfort, led to the arrest of Eliseo N., known also as “El Titi,” a 23-year-old believed to be a right-hand man to cartel boss José Antonio Yépez Ortiz, and two accomplices.

Police also found at least four bodies, along with 16 firearms, ammunition, a kilogram of marijuana, two packages of what is suspected to be cocaine, bulletproof vests, balaclavas, vehicles and a personal watercraft,

The arrest didn’t go without incident.

A gunfight ensued after several of the gangster’s accomplices attempted a rescue, but police repealed the attack, killing two of the aggressors and arresting a third.

El Titi is believed to have led cartel hitmen operating in Villagrán, Celaya, Salvatierra and Comonfort.

He is also thought to have led an attack on a Celaya police station a few days prior his arrest, in which a gangster was freed from custody.

The Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel is believed to be behind much of the violence in Guanajuato.

Source: Milenio (sp), am (sp)