Los Zetas cartel finance chief gets 36 years

Zamudio at the time of his arrest in 2013.

Alfonso Zamudio was convicted of drugs, firearms and other offenses

The man suspected of having managed the financial operations of the Zetas cartel was sentenced to 36 years in jail yesterday.

Alfonso Zamudio Quijada, also known as “El Samurai,” was convicted of organized crime, using funds derived from illegal sources and drugs and weapons offenses.

He was arrested in June 2013 in Monclova, Coahuila, by armed forces personnel, who found an AK-47 assault rifle, ammunition and 500 plastic bags of cocaine in a suitcase Zamudio was carrying.

Federal officials said the gangster attempted unsuccessfully to bribe the arresting officers.

He was captured after officials received an anonymous tip.

Source: La Prensa de Monclova (sp)