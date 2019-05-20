News
Suspected cartel leader arrested in Celaya Suspected cartel leader arrested in Celaya and the cash, jewelry and vehicles that were seized.

Cartel leaders captured in Guanajuato, Morelos

One was linked to the Gulf Cartel, the other to Los Rojos

Monday, May 20, 2019

State and federal officials in Guanajuato and Morelos dealt a blow to two criminal organizations on the weekend with the arrest of two leaders.

The first took place yesterday in Celaya, where officials apprehended a man identified as José Francisco N., described only as a “leader of an important cartel in the country” but identified in one report as belonging to the Gulf Cartel.

A search of the home in which the suspect was caught yielded several luxury vehicles, 300,000 pesos (US $15,700) in cash, assault rifles, hand guns and jewelry.

In Morelos, meanwhile, agents from the federal Attorney General’s Office apprehended a man identified as Manuel N., believed to be a leader of the violent Los Rojos criminal organization.

He was arrested without the use of force in Zacatepec on charges of organized crime and kidnapping.

Source: Milenio (sp)

